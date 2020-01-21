Left Menu
Development News Edition

Short-handed Nuggets still drop Timberwolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minneapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:44 IST
Short-handed Nuggets still drop Timberwolves
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 in Minneapolis on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Will Barton added 18 for Denver, which has won seven straight against the Timberwolves. The Nuggets have won four of their past five games overall.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Josh Okogie scored 16 and Andrew Wiggins 15 for Minnesota, which has lost six straight. Allen Crabbe had three points in his first game for the Timberwolves.

Denver played without three starters for the third consecutive game. Guard Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle) has been out for three, guard Gary Harris (adductor strain) has missed four in a row, and forward Paul Millsap (sprained left knee) has sat out seven straight. Minnesota opened up a 73-69 lead late in the third quarter, but Porter helped the Nuggets come back to take an 81-79 lead heading into the fourth.

After Towns tied it on an 11-foot jumper early in the final period, Denver's Mason Plumlee scored on a dunk and a layup. Towns sank two foul shots before Porter hit a 3-pointer to put the Nuggets ahead 88-83. Keita Bates-Diop dunked, but Denver then went on a 10-3 run. Porter hit a 3-pointer, Jokic sank a pair of free throws and Malik Beasley drilled a 3-pointer off of a steal and then scored on a layup to make it 98-88 with 5:50 left.

Towns sank a 3-pointer and Robert Covington a layup to get the Timberwolves within 102-95 with 3:14 left. After a Denver miss on the other end, Towns converted a three-point play to get Minnesota within four. The teams traded baskets before Jokic missed a 3-point attempt, giving the Timberwolves a chance to get within a possession.

Towns missed a runner, and Barton hit a 3-pointer with 30.9 seconds left to seal it. The Timberwolves led by 10 after Towns hit a shot midway through the second quarter, but Denver rallied in the last 5:43 to take the lead. Porter scored nine points to help the Nuggets close the period on a 19-8 run and go into the locker room ahead 55-54.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Indian boxers claim four silver medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia

The seasoned M Meena Kumari 54kg was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nations Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia. None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monik...

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar.

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar....

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to begin 4-day India visit from Friday

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of Indias Republic Day celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from Friday.On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompan...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1645 NADAL STROLLS PAST DELLIENWorld number one Rafa Nadal began his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title to equal hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020