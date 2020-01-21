Left Menu
Surging Jazz halt Pacers' five-game winning streak

  Reuters
  • |
  New York
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Utah Jazz continued their home dominance with a 118-88 victory on Monday that halted the Indiana Pacers' winning streak at five games. Georges Niang scored 15 points as the Jazz improved their home record to 17-3 while winning their eighth consecutive game at Salt Lake City. They are the only Western Conference team with three or fewer home defeats.

The Jazz won for the 12th time in 13 games overall. Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner each scored 12 points, and Jeremy Lamb added 11 for the Pacers, who lost for the first time since Jan. 8 against the Miami Heat. Indiana fell on the road for the first time since losing at Atlanta on Jan. 4.

The Jazz established their dominance early, shooting 65 percent in the first quarter to take a 29-23 lead, and 56.1 percent in the first half to build a 56-44 lead. The Pacers were just 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from 3-point range in the first half. The Jazz shot 54 percent from the field in the game and 38.7 percent from 3-point range. The Pacers shot 41.9 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3-point range while playing one night after earning a victory at Denver.

Utah's Mike Conley scored 14 points in 18 minutes during his second game back after missing 19 of the previous 20 contests because of a left hamstring strain. Tony Bradley had 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Domantas Sabonis scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and T.J. McConnell handed out 10 assists for Indiana, which lost despite forcing 21 Utah turnovers and holding a 25-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

Royce O'Neale scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jazz in his first game after he agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension. Utah received a scare in the fourth quarter when Gobert rolled his left ankle, but he remained in the game.

The Jazz defeated the Pacers for the first time since March 2018, ending a three-game head-to-head losing streak. It was their first victory over Indiana at Salt Lake City since January 2017.

