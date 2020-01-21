Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:04 IST
Sharapova uncertain over Australian Open return after first-round loss
Maria Sharapova (File Photo)

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova admitted she does not know if she will be back at the Australian Open next year after suffering a first-round defeat in Melbourne on Tuesday. The former world number one, playing on a wildcard, is set to drop below 350 in the rankings following her 3-6 4-6 defeat to Croatia's 19th-seeded Donna Vekic.

It was the 32-year-old Sharapova's third first-round exit in a row at Grand Slam tournaments and will increase speculation over her future. Sharapova, banned for 15 months for failing a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open, was unable to say whether she would return next year.

"I don't know, I don't know," said the Russian, already ranked a lowly 145th, when asked by AFP if she would be back at Melbourne Park in 2021. "It's tough for me to tell what's going to happen in 12 months' time." Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, was similarly vague about the months or even weeks ahead.

"Honestly, I'd give you the answer, I just don't know," she said about what tournaments she will play in the near future. "I haven't thought of my schedule moving forward from here yet."

Haunted look

Against Vekic there were flashes of the form that helped make Sharapova one of the most marketable women in sport, but she carried a haunted look at times, too. After missing large chunks of last year with a shoulder injury, she needed a wildcard to compete in Melbourne.

Playing on the center court, Rod Laver Arena -- a sign of Sharapova's enduring pulling power -- she lost the first set in 36 minutes. She broke to go 4-1 up in the second set, but Vekic struck back and sealed victory on the second match point when Sharapova fired wildly wide.

Sharapova said she was not taking much notice of her plummeting ranking. "Last year I think I played seven or eight tournaments so I don't know if I can look at the ranking and really think about it in-depth," she said, cutting a forlorn figure.

"Just because I really haven't played and I was injured most of the year. "You know, I certainly have to take that into account." Sharapova, who last lost in the Melbourne first round in 2010, has struggled for form and fitness since returning from the ban for taking meldonium.

Sharapova, once a rival to Serena Williams at the top of women's tennis, refused to blame her right shoulder problem for her latest early exit. "I can speak about my struggles and the things that I've gone through with my shoulder, but it's not really in my character too," she said.

"I was there, I put myself out there (playing). "As tough as it was, I finished the match -- it wasn't the way that I wanted."

Vekic plays France's Alize Cornet or qualifier Monica Niculescu of Romania in round two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet sees H1 improvement on strong demand for flights

British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half performance would improve from last year as robust demand for flights helped it upgrade its forecast for revenue per seat. EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per s...

'Hostage justice'? Japan fights back with an internet FAQ

Japan on Tuesday published a list defending how it treats people accused of crimes, the latest move in its struggle to counter accusations of hostage justice after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape to Lebanon. The 3,000-word lis...

China's former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison: court (AFP) MRJ

Chinas former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison court AFP MRJ...

Spanish PM to meet head of Catalan separatist government

Madrid, Jan 21 AFP Spains prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonias separatist government in early February, although discussion on any independence referendum will be off the table. The meeting will come ahead of negotiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020