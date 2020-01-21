India beat Japan by 10 wickets in U-19 World Cup

Defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup, here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.

India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively. In their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 90 runs.

