Harsh Bhagwan wins Daman and Diu's first medal at Khelo India Youth Games

Pugilist Harsh Bhagwan finally opened tiny Daman and Diu's medal account at the Khelo India Youth Games, claiming a silver medal here on Tuesday. Harsh won competing in the boys Under-17, 50-52kg category became the Union Territory's first medal-winner in this edition of the Games.

The 17-year-old broke into tears after winning his silver. "I started boxing because of my parents, who were firm that I take up an individual sport. They felt that it would make me more responsible, even not allow me hide from my failures," he said.

His coach at the Daman & Diu Boxing Federation Academy in Daman, Vijay Pahal, was disappointed at missing out on the gold but clearly was proud of his ward. "If someone wins, someone has to lose too. But I think he will learn from the loss. We will sit and analyse it," Pahal said.

"However, if a boxer puts his heart into his performance, gives it his all, I am not one to complain," he said Pahal, a former national-level boxer from Haryana, took up the job as their coach at the behest of Jitender Singh, the secretary of the federation and a friend.

"When I got there, I found that there was a lot of talent, but limited resources to work with," he said. Two more of Pahal's trainees will be in action in the U21 on Wednesday. Ronak, the Youth National Champion, will compete in 81kg category.

