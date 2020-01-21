Tai Tzu scores easy win, Bengaluru Raptors lead 3-1

World number two Tai Tzu Ying easily deflated the challenge of Ashmita Chaliha as defending champions Bengaluru Raptors took a 3-1 lead against North Eastern Warriors in the Pro Badminton League, here today. Tai-Tzu proved too good for the South Asian Games gold medallist as she won 15-7 15-5 in the women's singles after the holders were already leading 2-1.

Ashmita trailed 0-4 but the youngster rode on her aggression to bag some points, closing the gap but she could not maintain the intensity against a world class player. Earlier, in an enthralling battle between two Olympic medallists, 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist Chan Peng Soon beat 2008 Olympic champion Lee Yong Dae to give the defending champions a very good start.

In partnership with multiple world championship medallist Eom Hye Won, Soon put up a solid display against the Warriors pair of Lee Yong Dae and former World No. 1 Kim Ha Na. In his fourth consecutive appearance at the league, Lee, who recently triumphed at the Malaysia Masters, could not find his champion form as the first match of the tie went in favour of the Raptors 15-8, 15-11.

Fresh from reaching the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters, North Eastern Warriors’ Lee Cheuk Yiu showed remarkable resolve to eke out a tight first game and then sailed through the second to register a 15-14, 15-9 win over world championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth. The two had met only once before with the match finishing in favour of the Hong Kong shuttler. This time too it was no different with Lee refusing to give the Indian any opening in a performance that showed his determination and steely nerves.

