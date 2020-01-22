Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Wings searching for a spark against Wild

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:40 IST
Red Wings searching for a spark against Wild
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to finish a dreadful first part of the season on a positive note in Minnesota on Wednesday night. Mired in the NHL's basement with a 12-34-4 mark and league-low 28 points, Detroit concludes the pre-All-Star break portion of its schedule against the Wild in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Red Wings won't play again until Jan. 31 when they face the Rangers in New York, but for now, they are looking to place Monday's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver in the rear-view mirror. Detroit led early behind Tyler Bertuzzi's first-period goal, his team-best 17th, but it all unraveled in typical fashion as Colorado peppered goalie Jimmy Howard with 45 shots. The Avalanche scored four times in the third period to run away with the matinee victory.

While the numbers for Howard are seriously lacking in productivity -- the defeat dropped him to 0-13-2 in his last 15 starts -- Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill pointed out that his goalie gave the club an early chance to win. "We wouldn't have been in the game if he hadn't played as well as he played, so he was excellent," Blashill said. "He's been really good the last three games. He looks like he's on top of his game."

Detroit lost forward Frans Nielsen and defenseman Mike Green to upper-body injuries in the first and second periods, respectively. The club provided no updates as to their availability Wednesday. Minnesota battled back three times from one-goal deficits against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, but the Wild fell apart in the final five minutes of a 5-4 loss to the streaking Panthers, who have won five straight.

Florida shocked the Xcel Energy Center crowd when Noel Acciari, battling in front with Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, tallied the game-winner with just 5.6 seconds left on a double deflection that bounced past goalie Alex Stalock. The win was the first for Florida in Minnesota in almost 10 years -- they won a 3-2 shootout on March 9, 2010 -- and its first victory in regulation ever in Saint Paul. The Wild fell to 10-1-1 at home against the Panthers.

It was a hard loss to take for the home side, who dominated zone time against Florida and won the special teams battle. Minnesota produced two power-play scores and added a short-handed one, while the Panthers had just one marker on the man advantage. The Wild's power-play unit has found the net 10 times in the last nine games, and Zach Parise's team-leading 19th goal allowed Minnesota to tie it at 3 in the third period. Parise has five markers during a four-game goal streak.

Parise said the Wild's failure to lock down the win at home, where they hold a 13-6-4 mark, was a stinging result during a good night. "Pretty disheartening," admitted the Minneapolis native. "From getting ourselves back into the driver's seat and feeling like a few more shifts and we had to close it out to not getting a point out of it, that's a tough one right now where we are. That's a tough one to take."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios has expressed an interest in joining his countrys Olympic team in Tokyo, four years after withdrawing from the Rio Games in controversial circumstances. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WATREPORT PIXSoccer...

US confirms first case of China virus on American soil

Washington, Jan 21 AFP US health authorities on Tuesday announced the first case of a person on American soil sickened by a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.Federal and state officials said the man was in his thir...

CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.The agency said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus...

US STOCKS-Wall Street loses ground as China virus spooks investors

Wall Street backed away from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday weekend to face a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund IMF. All three major U.S. stock ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020