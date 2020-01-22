Left Menu
New-look Kings try to snap skid against Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 00:55 IST
The Sacramento Kings could have a different look when they try to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night in Detroit. The Kings acquired swingman Kent Bazemore and power forward Anthony Tolliver along with two second-round draft picks from Portland for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

For Tolliver, it will be a second stint with the Kings. The journeyman also played with them during the 2016-17 season. It's uncertain whether the new acquisitions will suit up against the Pistons as the Kings continue a five-game road trip. They began the journey with a 123-101 loss in Utah, then suffered a 118-113 overtime defeat at Miami on Monday.

Sacramento led the Heat by eight points in the fourth quarter but allowed a layup in the final second of regulation that forced the overtime session. "This is like the sixth game we had like this, up by two or up by three and lost the game," shooting guard Buddy Hield said. "It's depressing but it's basketball. You have to figure out ways to win."

The Kings also had a two-point loss to Orlando and a four-point loss to Dallas during their current slide. "An unfortunate loss," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "Give Miami credit. They hit a lot of big shots down the stretch and into overtime."

The game on Wednesday will be the first of two meetings with the Pistons. They'll play in Sacramento on March 1. The Kings will spend another week on the road. They'll also make stops in Chicago and Minnesota before returning home to face Oklahoma City on Jan. 29.

The Pistons had a chance to complete a sweep of a three-game road trip but lost at Washington 106-100 on Monday. Detroit's offense stalled after it scored 35 first-quarter points. The Pistons made just 10 of 32 3-point attempts and committed 17 turnovers, including nine by center Andre Drummond. "We got out of character and turned it over and didn't move the ball the way we did the first quarter," coach Dwane Casey said. "I think in the first quarter we had 11 assists ... so the second half the ball stopped moving. Some of that was missed shots, but, you know, you can't get bored, with moving the basketball sharing the basketball, attacking the basket, kick-out, ball-playing inside out, all those things where the shooters can get a rhythm."

Point guard Derrick Rose led the team with 21 points, the ninth consecutive game in which he reached the 20-point mark. But he was frustrated by the team's defensive effort. "We lost this game defensively," he said. "Second half, we just let them get anywhere on the court that they wanted. Turned the ball over. It was all defense tonight."

Detroit will be spending the bulk of the next two weeks at home. The matchup with the Kings begins a four-game homestand that includes games against Memphis, Brooklyn and Cleveland. After a pit stop at Brooklyn, the Pistons will return home to face Toronto and Denver. That isn't necessarily a good thing. They have lost seven of their last eight at Little Caesars Arena.

--Field Level Media

