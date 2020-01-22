Left Menu
Jeter, Walker elected to Hall of Fame

  Updated: 22-01-2020 05:10 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 05:07 IST
Representative image

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday in balloting submitted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Jeter received votes on 396 of the 397 ballots, falling one vote short of joining former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera as a unanimous selection in balloting revealed on the MLB Network.

Jeter, a shortstop, was named on 99.7 percent of the ballots. Walker, an outfielder, received 76.6 percent and was elected by six votes over the minimum. The requirement for induction is 75 percent.

Pitcher Curt Schilling missed election by getting 70 percent of the vote, finishing 20 votes short of election. Pitcher Roger Clemens received 61 percent and outfielder Barry Bonds got 60.7 percent. Jeter's 3,465 career hits rank sixth in baseball history. He had a .310 career average and had 260 homers, 1,923 runs scored, 1,311 RBIs, 544 doubles, 66 triples, and 358 steals.

Walker batted .313 with 383 homers and 1,311 RBIs in 17 seasons with the Montreal Expos (1989-94), Colorado Rockies (1995-2004) and St. Louis Cardinals (2004-05). He won three National League batting titles in a four-season span with the Rockies from 1998-2001.

