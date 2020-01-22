Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 07:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 07:36 IST
Baseball-Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter
Image Credit: Wikipedia

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection.

Out of all the greats who have been called to the Cooperstown shrine, including Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Jackie Robinson only Mariano Rivera, Jeter's longtime teammate in the Bronx, entered with a spotless vote. Jeter, who helped the Yankees to five World Series titles, had been considered a slam dunk to be named to the Hall in his first year of eligibility and widely expected to join Rivera as a unanimous pick.

But instead baseball was left with a mystery, an intriguing Hall of Fame whodunit and left "The Captain" off their ballot. "By the way I wasn't the one," one reporter quickly assured Jeter during Tuesday's Hall of Fame conference call.

In voting conducted by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America Jeter was named on 396 of 397 ballots (99.7%). Also voted in was Canadian slugger Larry Walker who received 304 votes (76.6%). Both will be inducted during ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26. "Well, I look at all the votes that I got and it takes a lot of votes to get elected into the Hall of Fame and trying to get that many people to agree on something is pretty difficult to do," said Jeter, dismissing the one wayward ballot. "That's not something that is on my mind I'm just extremely excited and honoured to be elected."

While Jeter accepted the vote with predictable grace, much of the baseball world, particularly New Yorkers, was enraged. "Jeter" quickly became the number-one trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. with many social media users expressing shock that his selection was not unanimous.

One New Yorker, who is also focused on votes these days, former New York City mayor and U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg praised Jeter as "classy and clutch" in a tweet while also laying bare his bewilderment at the one missing vote. "There's no mystery why you have been elected to the Hall of Fame," said Bloomberg. "The only mystery really is how someone could have left you off their ballot!"

There is certainly little to nit-pick in a Hall of Fame resume that includes an entire 20-year career spent in Yankees pinstripe, American League rookie of year honours, five Gold Gloves, five World Series rings, a World Series most valuable player award and 3,465 career hits — good enough for sixth on the all-time list. A superb resume but yet not quite Hall of Fame worthy for one voter.

Greg Cote of the Miami Herald went so far as to post a photo of his 2020 Hall of Fame ballot to Twitter to prove his innocence in the matter. "IT WASN'T ME! I swear. Derek Jeter got inducted with 396 votes of 397 cast," Cote posted to Twitter. "Somebody was after a bit of notoriety, and will get it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins overtake slumping Golden Knights

David Krejci scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and also had an assist, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 27 saves as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday nig...

'Pablo Escobar of eggs' faces justice after 35 years of poaching

London, Jan 22 AFP Jeffrey Lendrum spent three decades living as the so-called Pablo Escobar of eggs, smuggling the fragile shells from the nests of falcons and other birds of prey to wealthy international clients. His racket was smashed in...

Lampard disappointed after draw against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that his club did not do the basics right which lead to a draw against Arsenal despite having a lead. At the point in the game you go 2-1 up, you have got to do the basics right. Get all the details ri...

Union Cabinet meeting today at 10:30 am

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 1030 am.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020