Bruins overtake slumping Golden Knights

  Reuters
  • |
  Boston
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:25 IST
Bruins overtake slumping Golden Knights
David Krejci scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and also had an assist, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 27 saves as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Jeremy Lauzon, recalled earlier Tuesday from Providence of the AHL, and Jake DeBrusk also scored goals for Boston, which improved to 17-2-9 at home and increased its Atlantic Division lead to eight points over Tampa Bay heading into the All-Star break.

Mark Stone and Nicolas Hague scored goals for Vegas, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games (1-5-1). Nate Schmidt added two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves while allowing at least three goals for the seventh time in his past eight starts. The Bruins improved to 2-2-1 in their past five games.

Krejci gave Boston its first lead of the game at 12:18 of the third period when he drove in a rebound of a Brandon Carlo shot from the right doorstep for his 12th goal of the season. Vegas, outscored 13-1 in the opening period in its previous seven games, jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Stone's goal at the 1:24 mark of the first period. Stone cut between a pair of Bruins defenders in the slot and then whipped a backhand shot short-side off Halak's stick and inside the left post for his 18th goal of the season.

Boston tied it midway through the period when Lauzon blasted a slap shot from the right point through traffic into the top right corner. It was his first goal of the season, in his second game, and the second goal of his NHL career. Vegas took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on Hague's first career NHL goal, a slap shot from the top of the right circle that beat Halak on his glove side.

DeBrusk tied it early in the third period when he snapped a wrist shot from the left circle past Fleury's glove that clanged in off the top of the far post for his 15th goal of the season.

