We are not safe: Guardiola expresses concern over his club's failure to convert penalties

We are not safe, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola while expressing his concerns over his club's failure to convert penalties. "I have to reflect on it. I always have the confidence in the players to take it, but I have to reflect on maybe how they take the decision on who will take it," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Not [just] for Gabriel today, because Sergio missed two and Raheem missed one and a half against Wolves [a twice-taken, twice-saved penalty, with Sterling netting the rebound from the second]. We are not safe. In that level it's so important, it makes the difference most of the time," he added. Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty in the 36th minute during Manchester City's clash against Sheffield United in Premier League on Wednesday. Despite the penalty miss, Manchester City managed to secure a 1-0 win in the match.

Guardiola further stated that goalkeeper Ederson is the best penalty-taker they have. "Ederson is the best. Believe me, Eddie is the best taker we have on the penalties. He has no blood in his brains, he's so calm, so he could do it," Guardiola said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

