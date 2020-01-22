Sergio Aguero is 'very hungry for goals'

After a match-winning performance against Sheffield United, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero said he is 'very hungry for goals'. "I always say that a goal is only important when we win. I am happy as we needed three points to be more comfortable in second position," the club's official website quoted Aguero as saying.

"I am very hungry for goals and I am enjoying the moment, but the most important thing is my teammates as they help me all the time," he added. Manchester City secured a 1-0 win during their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Wednesday and Aguero had netted the only goal scored in the match.

With this win, Manchester City have strengthened their second spot on the Premier League table as they have taken a six-point lead from the third-placed team, Leicester City. However, they are still 13 points behind from the top-placed Liverpool, who have 64 points. Manchester City will now take on Fulham in the FA Cup on January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.