Left Menu
Development News Edition

Picked the right cause: Tendulkar on bushfire charity match

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:44 IST
Picked the right cause: Tendulkar on bushfire charity match

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday hoped the charity match for Australia's bushfire victims goes a long way in providing relief and said he donned the coach's hat for the "right cause". Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh are set to coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI, respectively, in the match organised to raise funds for victims.

"Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will go a long way in providing relief to the people and wildlife in Australia," Tendulkar tweeted. Tendulkar and Walsh will coach legends such as Ponting, Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke, among others.

On Tuesday, Ponting had tagged Tendulkar in a tweet saying: "How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too!" The bushfire relief cricket match, which will be played on February 8, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving -- 'The Big Appeal'. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In a bid to raise money for the bushfire victims, several cricketers have pitched in, including spin wizard Warne and fast bowling great Jeff Thomson, who auctioned their Baggy Green. Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.

The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting; yuan fragile

The euro remained at a one-month low on Wednesday amid expectations European Central Bank policymakers would strike a cautious tone when they met later on Thursday. A survey by Germanys ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors mood...

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residential

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residentialareas like BKC, Nariman Point to remain open 24x7....

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27; cabinet nod to

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27 cabinet nod toproposal Aaditya Thackeray....

Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020