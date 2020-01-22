Saina Nehwal knocked out of Thailand Masters

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Masters after losing her first-round match. Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt defeated her 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy also crashed out of the tournament. Pranoy was outclassed by Malaysia's Liew Daren 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in 68 minutes.

Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma also made an exit from Thailand Masters 2020 after losing their first-round matches. Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes. His dismal form continues and this is his third consecutive first-round loss of the year and the second straight defeat to Rhustavito.

Sameer Verma was outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

