Adelaide Strikers defeat Melbourne Stars in BBL

Adelaide Strikers displayed an all-round performance on Wednesday to defeat Melbourne Stars by 11 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Strikers' Alex Carey in action against Melbourne Stars (Photo/ Adelaide Strikers Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Adelaide Strikers displayed an all-round performance on Wednesday to defeat Melbourne Stars by 11 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at Adelaide Oval. Chasing 163, Melbourne Stars were starring down the barrel after being reduced to 63/4 in the tenth over. Nic Maddinson (7), Marcus Stoinis (5), Nick Larkin (19) and Glenn Maxwell (19) all failed to stay at the crease for a long time.

Peter Handscomb tried his best to keep Stars' chase alive but the wickets kept on tumbling at the other end. In the end, Handscomb was not able to take the side over the line and Stars had to face an 11-run defeat.

Earlier, Jonathon Wells' knock of 55 runs enabled Adelaide Strikers to post a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Put in to bat first, Strikers were in a spot of bother as the side found itself 44/2 in the seventh over. Phil Salt (22) and Travis Head (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat.

Alex Carey (33), Wells (55*) and Matthew Short (23*) then played cameos with the bat to take Strikers' score past the 160-run mark. Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers 162/4 (Jonathon Wells 55*, Alex Carey 33, Clint Hinchliffe 3-19) defeat Melbourne Stars 151/8 (Peter Handscomb 65*, Glenn Maxwell 19, Peter Siddle) by 11 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

