Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:39 IST
WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)

Australian Open contenders Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer recorded impressive wins to reach the third round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Defending champion Djokovic made quick work of Japan's Tatsuma Ito with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory, while 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer beat Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-1 6-4 6-1.

Federer came into the year's first Grand Slam without playing any warm-up events but has dropped only 13 games in two matches to reach the third round for the 21st consecutive year. In the women's draw, Serena Williams, who is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, eased past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3.

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a thrilling encounter. The 15-year-old Gauff, who beat seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus Williams, in the opening round, will face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the last 32.

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): READ MORE

Djokovic avoids wildcard slip-up Imperious Federer sweeps past Krajinovic

Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska Serena into third round in Melbourne

Gauff books repeat showdown with Osaka Barty tames Melbourne wind to advance

Sorry, Yonex! Osaka sheepish after racket throw Sandgren downs Berrettini in five sets

Tsitsipas through after Kohlschreiber withdraws Nadal not focused on Federer's Slam record

Kyrgios puts it in perspective Kyrgios keen to represent Australia at Olympics

Zverev pledges A$4m for relief fund if he wins Red-hot Nadal faces Delbonis

Australian Open order of play on Thursday

0015 FOGNINI OUTLASTS HOME HOPE THOMPSON

Italy's Fabio Fognini seeded 12th, was pushed to five sets for the second straight match as he overcame home favorite Jordan Thompson 7-6(4) 6-1 3-6 4-6 7-6(4) in a match lasting four hours and five minutes.

2230 FEDERER COASTS INTO THIRD ROUND

Third seed Roger Federer, chasing a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title, has reached the third round at Melbourne Park for the 21st straight year with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

2035 SERENA OVERCOMES ZIDANSEK

Serena Williams stayed on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Slovenian world number 70 Tamara Zidansek in their first career meeting. Williams, a seven-time Australian Open winner, fired seven aces and 25 winners to prevail in 78 minutes and will take on China's 27th seed Wang Qiang next.

1934 DIMITROV FELLED BY AMERICAN PAUL

Unseeded American Tommy Paul ended Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov's hopes of capturing his first Grand Slam title as the world number 80 won 6-4 7-6(6) 3-6 6-7(3) 7-6(3) in four hours and 19 minutes.

1828 SCHOOL IS COOL FOR DJOKOVIC AFTER BALI TRIP

Novak Djokovic was in a relaxed mood following his win over Tatsuma Ito, talking about his off-season trip to the Indonesian island of Bali where the Serb was left particularly impressed by a local school.

"What got me to go there with my wife is a green school in Bali, a unique concept of education. That was interesting to us," Djokovic told reporters. "For the last couple of years, we've known about the concept. We've been introduced to it by our friends who have their kid in the school in Bali... we might have our children actually attend that concept in the near future."

1732 WOZNIACKI HAS SPECIAL MEMORIES OF 'SWEET CAROLINE

' Caroline Wozniacki, who fought back to beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, recalled her finest moment in Melbourne when she captured her only Grand Slam title and Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' filled the air following her triumph.

"I don't know if I can count how many times I've heard that song. It's a special song for me, especially here," the Dane, who will retire after the tournament, told reporters. "It's a great memory. It means a lot after great wins like this that it gets played."

1305 KVITOVA DOWNS BADOSA Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova fired seven aces and 31 winners in a tight 7-5 7-5 victory over Spain's Paula Badosa in their first career meeting.

1257 CATCHING BARTY IS NOT OSAKA'S IMMEDIATE PRIORITY

Defending champion Naomi Osaka said after her win over Zheng Saisai that she was not giving too much thought to reclaim the world number one ranking, with top-ranked Ash Barty well in front of the Japanese third seed.

"Ash is like 2,000 points ahead of me and I have to defend this, I'm like you, I'm going to drop out of the top 10 for real," the 22-year-old said.

1246 OSAKA STAVES OFF ZHENG CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka fended off a strong comeback attempt from China's Zheng Saisai, rallying from 4-2 down in the second set to prevail 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY

The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change brings rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudis ask U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list, TV reports

Saudi Arabia has asked the United States to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday, citing Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan. The U.S. government added Sud...

Pak authorities seek advice of Islamic religious body on release of controversial movie

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday sought the advice of an Islamic religious body to decide on the release of a film, based on the life of a Muslim cleric, which they said has the potential to create unrest in the country. Directed by renown...

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

The lower house of Britains parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the countrys divorce agreement with the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled he will no...

Tribal attack in disputed S.Sudan border region kills 29

Suspected Misseriya tribesmen killed at least 29 people, at least some of whom burned to death in their homes, in an attack on a village in the disputed Abyei border region of South Sudan on Wednesday, a regional administrator said. The sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020