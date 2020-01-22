Left Menu
Luxury giant Louis Vuitton in tie-up with NBA basketball league

  Reuters
  Updated: 22-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

LVMH's Louis Vuitton said on Wednesday it had struck a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major men's professional league, as the luxury brand amps up its efforts to make a splash in the United States. Vuitton, best known for its pricey leather handbags and for dressing stars on the red carpet, will design a case to house the NBA trophy, as it has done in other sports such as tennis, where it made a trunk for the Davis Cup.

The label said it would also produce a limited edition clothing range linked to the NBA partnership.

