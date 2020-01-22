Lakshya Sen, Sugiarto shine as Chennai Superstarz march ahead Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Chennai Superstarz secured a unbeatable 4-0 lead over Mumbai Rockets in a Premier Badminton League match here on Wednesday. Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto stepped up after losing the first game to beat Paruppali Kashyap 14-15, 15-10, 15-7 in the trump match to seal a win for Superstarz with two more matches to be played.

The talented young Lakshya Sen put the home team 2-0 up with a 15-12, 15-10 win over Lee Dong Keun after the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Jessica Pugh gave the lead by beating Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebidiah 15-10, 15-14. Sen had never met World No. 49 Lee Dong Keun before but that mattered little as the World No. 30 was at the top of his game throughout the match against Mumbais ace.

The 18-year-old was made to work hard for his win in Chennais first tie on Monday but he had an easier time today. In a solid display that showed his maturity and fearlessness in oodles, Sen produced a brilliant array of smashes to take the first game away from the Korean..

