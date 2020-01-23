REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Rafa Nadal’s immediate focus may not be on matching great rival Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles, but the Spanish world number one would go one step closer at the Australian Open on Thursday with a win over Federico Delbonis. SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LIV/PREVIEW

Liverpool boss Klopp rules out January transfer exits Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking Xherdan Shaqiri with a loan move to Italy, saying the club has no intention of letting any of their first-team players leave in the January transfer window.

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-POWELL-ACHILLES/ Mavericks center Powell suffers 'severe' Achilles injury

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell suffered a “severe” right Achilles injury during Tuesday night’s 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed. UPCOMING

BASKEBALL BASKETBALL-MBA-CURRY/

Basketball - Dell Curry speaks to Reuters Former NBA player Dell Curry, the father of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, speaks to Reuters ahead of the Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks game in Paris

23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Fourth Test South Africa's Faf du Plessis holds the captain's pre-test press conference

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Fourth Test England skipper Joe Root addresses a pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth test against South Africa

23 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day five Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

23 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT FIGURE SKATING

FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX) Figure Skating - European Championships

Skaters compete at the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships. 23 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Dubai Desert Classic Day one of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Jan 23 GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open first round Coverage of first round from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Justin Rose in defending champion. Tiger Woods is also expected to feature.

23 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v West Ham United

22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley Manchester United face Burnley in the Premier League.

22 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City 22 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REI-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de La Ligue - Reims v PSG

Reims play PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue . 22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ROM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Juventus v AS Roma Juventus host AS Roma in a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie

22 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-UNS-MAD/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Unionistas de Salamanca v Real Madrid Unionistas de Salamanca face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

22 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BOWLING

SPORT-BOWLING-EDISON/ Bowling-Edison goes from Real World to bowling King Pin

Colie Edison went from the Real World to the first female CEO of a professional sports league in the United States and now has plans to get the game back in the spotlight. 23 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Round two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

23 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes 22 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA 22 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL

Jan 22 GOLF

GOLF-PGA-GLANCE-Field Level Media Capsule previews of the week ahead in professional golf

GOLF-PGA-GLANCE Jan 22

TENNIS TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP-Field Level Media

Tracking the latest at the Australian Open TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP

Jan 22

