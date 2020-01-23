Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors' McCaw leaves with facial contusion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 07:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 07:10 IST
Raptors' McCaw leaves with facial contusion
Image Credit: Flickr

Raptors swingman Patrick McCaw exited Toronto's Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a facial contusion, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. McCaw was helped to the dressing room with 11:07 left in the first half, holding a towel to his face, after a play near the Raptors' defensive basket. Philadelphia forward Norvel Pelle appeared to hit McCaw in the nose with his arm as the players jockeyed for a rebound.

Just 17 seconds earlier, McCaw had entered the game for the first time. McCaw, 24, is averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22 games (11 starts) for Toronto this season. He is in his fourth NBA season, having joined the Raptors last season after a three-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McCaw spent his first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, making him part of three NBA championship teams in his first three pro seasons. For his career, he is averaging 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Checking on friends and missing class: protests bring fear to India's campuses

One of Indias most famous universities is half-empty and some students who are on campus track each other on mobile devices to ensure people are safe, as violent clashes spill on to campuses that are seen as a hotbed of anti-government prot...

'Mexico doesn't want us': migrants get stuck at Mexico-Guatemala border

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.Under sustained pressure fr...

Govt's plan to get people into work starting to pay off

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Governments plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. Nearly 19,000 people canceled their benefit...

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would minimise the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the very, ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020