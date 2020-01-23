Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open
Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1301 BENCIC MARCHES INTO THIRD ROUND

Swiss Belinda Bencic came through a tricky clash with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, winning seven out of eight breakpoints to prevail 7-5 7-5. She will take on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo or Anett Kontaveit next. Earlier, 19th seed Donna Vekic powered past France's Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2 to move into the third round for the first time.

1100 PLAY DELAYED BY RAIN

Morning rain delayed play on the external courts for at least an hour but matches at the roofed showcourts proceeded only slightly behind schedule, with twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza taking on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was playing former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opener at Margaret Court Arena. After a hot, gusty day on Wednesday, the weather forecast was for a cooler day of 21 degrees Celsius (70F) but with breezy conditions still to test players at Melbourne Park.

