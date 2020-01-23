Left Menu
Pistons send Kings to 6th straight loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 08:22 IST
Pistons send Kings to 6th straight loss
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Christian Wood scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson supplied 22 in his return to action, and the host Detroit Pistons handed the Sacramento Kings their sixth consecutive loss, 127-106, on Wednesday night. Jackson had not played since the second game of the season due to a back injury. Derrick Rose also scored 22 points and added 11 assists. Langston Galloway contributed 14 points, while Markieff Morris and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece. Thon Maker chipped in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 22 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic fired in 19 points, Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield had 14 points apiece, and Dewayne Dedmon added 13. The Pistons had six players out due to injuries, including the league's top rebounder, Andre Drummond. He suffered a lip laceration in Monday's loss at Washington after getting elbowed in the face. Sacramento had two big men out, Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes.

Detroit made 53.4 percent of its shot attempts, including 41.4 percent of its 3-point tries. The Kings were limited to 42.9 percent shooting overall and made just 28.6 percent of their 3-point attempts. The bench carried Detroit to a 57-50 halftime lead. Wood scored 14 points and Jackson tossed in 12. Fox topped Sacramento with 11 points and Bogdanovic added 10.

Rose made a short jumper five minutes into the second half to give his team a 73-63 advantage. A corner three by Galloway soon increased the Pistons' lead to 12. Two free throws by Jackson and three by Mykhailiuk pushed Detroit's lead to 88-73 in the final minute of the third. Jackson hit a three from the top of the key just before the quarter ended to make it 93-75.

The Kings scored the first seven points of the fourth, including five from Bogdanovic. Detroit came right back again with seven consecutive points, capped by a Wood basket. Galloway's corner three with 8:14 remaining increased the Pistons' lead to 20. Detroit was opening up a four-game homestand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

