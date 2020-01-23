Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rodgers eases Vardy injury fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Leicester
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 09:52 IST
Rodgers eases Vardy injury fears

Leicester (United Kingdom), Jan 23 (AFP) Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will not be sidelined for long after Leicester's leading scorer limped off during 4-1 win against West Ham. Vardy was hurt while chasing a pass in the first half at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

He was treated for several minutes before trying to resume playing, a move which lasted just seconds before he again fell to the turf clutching his leg. This time the 33-year-old was forced to come off as Kelechi Iheanacho replaced him in a game where Leicester were leading 2-0 at half-time.

Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals this term and would be huge miss if he is out for an extended period. But, speaking after the match, Rodgers said: "It is not his hamstring which is good. Hopefully over the next couple of days it will ease off and he will be fit.

"Jamie is a real talisman for the team but if we are going to have success it is about the team. "He hasn't played for us in a number of games and the team has still played well but of course we want him fit and well. He is such a good player and we hope it is not too serious."

Rodgers' side are third in the Premier League as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish. While Vardy has retired from international duty, his fine form had prompted suggestions England manager Gareth Southgate might try to tempt him back into the fold ahead of Euro 2020.

Southgate has been hit by injuries to strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford in recent weeks. (AFP) AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook boards 'Pieces of a Woman'

Benny Safdie, one half of filmmaker duo The Safdie Brothers, and Succession star Sarah Snook have joined the cast of the film Pieces of a Woman. To be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, the movie stars Shia LaBeouf and Vaness...

UPDATE 4-Australian tanker aircraft feared crashed while fighting bushfires

Helicopters were searching on Thursday to locate an air tanker feared to have crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, authorities said, as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned blazes across the countrys east. H...

Bjorkstrand scores twice as Blue Jackets outlast Jets

Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded his second straight two-goal performance following his return from a 13-game injury absence as the host Columbus Blue Jackets skated to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Defenseman Seth Jon...

UPDATE 1-In an Olympic year, Japan faces decision over contaminated Fukushima water

At the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted down after an earthquake and tsunami knocked out its power and cooling nearly nine years ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020