Tamas Ajan will stand aside as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for 90 days pending investigations into allegations of corruption, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday. American Ursula Papandrea, president of USA Weightlifting, becomes the IWF’s acting president until April, when Ajan hopes to return. Confident McIlroy eyes return to world number one

Rory McIlroy on Wednesday said he has achieved everything he ever wanted to on the golf course and that success gives him the freedom to play an aggressive style that could see him retake the world number one position this week. The Northern Irishman, who will make his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Thursday, said he reflected on his approach to the game after narrowly missing the cut at the British Open in Royal Portrush in July. Highlights: Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1301 BENCIC MARCHES INTO THIRD ROUND NFL notebook: Giants QB Manning set to retire

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Manning will hold a press conference on Friday. The 39-year-old said after the regular season that he planned to discuss his future with his family before making a decision. As WNBA boosts pay, women's hockey players see path forward

With increased pay, improved travel and a host of new maternity benefits, the WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) sent up roars of celebration that reached beyond women's basketball. For professional women hockey players, the deal was a tantalizing prospect of what could be. Manchester United fall to Burnley as fans turn on U.S. owners

Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 upset at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Old Trafford fans vented their anger at the club's U.S. owners. Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez ensured victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley on a night when United looked nothing like a 'big six' team. Tokyo enters final straight in Olympics preparations

Tokyo 2020 organizers enter the final stretch of a decade of Olympics planning on Friday, six months before the start of the Games, with most major wobbles in the rearview mirror. The organizers are dealing with fewer issues than their counterparts did in the build-up to Rio four years ago. But a few challenges still remain before the opening ceremony on July 24 - including the city's notoriously hot summer weather. Medvedev masters Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, arrived in Melbourne in red-hot form, winning all his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before a three-set defeat to seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. Tiger chasing history, but not favored at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods will be chasing history at one of his favorite venues this week, but he won't be the betting favorite when he tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. That honor goes to Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 2. And he has been reeling in No. 1 Brooks Koepka with four wins and 10 other top-10s in his past 20 worldwide starts. UK anti-doping body says WADA has not asked for retesting of samples

The UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said it has not received any requests by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reanalyze blood and urine samples of athletes, including that of four-times Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah. WADA wants to investigate all the athletes who trained with banned coach Alberto Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project, one of which was Britain's Farah, the 5,000m and 10,000m champion at both the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games.

