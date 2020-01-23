Left Menu
Jazz cruise to season sweep of Warriors

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:21 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:03 IST
The Utah Jazz completed their first season-series sweep of the Golden State Warriors in 10 years Wednesday night, using 23 points from Donovan Mitchell and 22 from Rudy Gobert as the foundation for a run-away, 129-96 victory in San Francisco. Gobert, who had been a bit iffy for the game after rolling his ankle in a Monday home win over the Indiana Pacers, also had a game-high 15 rebounds for the Jazz, whose first three wins over the Warriors this season had come by a total of just 26 points.

Golden State's D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 26 points. En route to the 18th victory in their past 20 games, the Jazz ran off to as much as a 15-point lead in the first quarter, then extended the margin to as many as 22 in the second period and 34 in the third before coasting home.

Mitchell shot 8-for-13 and Gobert 10-for-13, helping Utah connect on 53.8 percent in the game. The Warriors were limited to 39.8 percent shooting. Mitchell averaged 26 points in the four-game sweep of the five-time defending Western Conference champs, while Gobert went for 17.5 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, Joe Ingles had 11 to go with a game-high eight assists, Georges Niang chipped in with 11 points and Jordan Clarkson had 10 for Utah, which won it's third straight overall and 10th in its last 12 on the road. Mitchell and Bogdanovic both went 4-for-8 from 3-point range, helping the Jazz outscore the Warriors 51-18 from beyond the arc.

Russell's 26 points came on 10-for-21 shooting. However, he was just 2-for-7 from 3-point range as the Warriors went just 6-for-23 from behind the arc. Omari Spellman had 12 points, Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall 11 apiece and Glenn Robinson III 10 for the Warriors, who had absorbed overtime losses in two of their previous three games, sandwiching a home win over the Orlando Magic.

The loss was Golden State's 12th in its last 13 games.

