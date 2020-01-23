Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Highlights: Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1451 PLAY RESUMES ON OUTER COURTS Pliskova wins 'ugly match' to move into third round in Melbourne

Karolina Pliskova extended her winning streak on Thursday, dispatching Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. The Czech second seed is undefeated this year after winning six straight matches including the title at the Brisbane International earlier this month. NFL notebook: Giants QB Manning set to retire

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Manning will hold a press conference on Friday. The 39-year-old said after the regular season that he planned to discuss his future with his family before making a decision. As WNBA boosts pay, women's hockey players see path forward

With increased pay, improved travel and a host of new maternity benefits, the WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) sent up roars of celebration that reached beyond women's basketball. For professional women hockey players, the deal was a tantalizing prospect of what could be. Thiem rallies to unlock Bolt and reach third round

Dominic Thiem was dragged into an engrossing five-set scrap by former ditch digger Alex Bolt on Thursday but emerged a 6-2 5-7 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2 winner to reach the third round of the Australian Open. The fifth seeded Austrian was facing back-to-back exits at the hands of Australian wildcards in the second round of the year's first Grand Slam when Bolt won the third-set tiebreak with a thumping ace to go 2-1 up. WNBA star Moore to sit out another season

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out a second consecutive WNBA season and not play in the Olympics as she continues to push for criminal justice reform and the release of a man she believes is innocent. Moore, 30, stepped away from basketball last February, saying she had other personal goals she wanted to achieve outside of basketball. One is pursuing the release of Jonathan Irons, a 39-year-old who is serving a 50-year sentence in Missouri after a conviction for burglary and assaulting a homeowner with a gun. Kilimanjaro climb inspires Muguruza for push to Melbourne summit

Having scaled Africa's highest mountain during the offseason, former world number one Garbine Muguruza hopes to reach new heights at the Australian Open after suffering a tumble down the world rankings in 2019. The Venezuela-born Spaniard made another determined push at Melbourne Park on Thursday, heaving herself out of a mid-match slump against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the third round with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win in the early match at Rod Laver Arena. Tokyo enters final straight in Olympics preparations

Tokyo 2020 organizers enter the final stretch of a decade of Olympics planning on Friday, six months before the start of the Games, with most major wobbles in the rearview mirror. The organizers are dealing with fewer issues than their counterparts did in the build-up to Rio four years ago. But a few challenges still remain before the opening ceremony on July 24 - including the city's notoriously hot summer weather. Medvedev overcomes Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, arrived in Melbourne in red-hot form, winning all his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before a three-set defeat to seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. UK anti-doping body says WADA has not asked for retesting of samples

The UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said it has not received any requests by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reanalyze blood and urine samples of athletes, including that of four-times Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah. WADA wants to investigate all the athletes who trained with banned coach Alberto Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project, one of which was Britain's Farah, the 5,000m and 10,000m champion at both the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games.

