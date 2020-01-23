Left Menu
Thiem survives Bolt's challenge in Australian Open

Austria's Dominic Thiem survived a second-round match in the Australian Open against Alex Bolt on Thursday.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:20 IST
Dominic Thiem playing a shot. . Image Credit: ANI

Austria's Dominic Thiem survived a second-round match in the Australian Open against Alex Bolt on Thursday. Theim defeated Bolt 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round in Melbourne.

He faced a tough fight by the Australian and it took him five sets, three hours and 22 minutes, to win the match. Thiem made a comeback in the fourth set after losing the second and third sets.

He will next meet either South African Kevin Anderson or Taylor Fritz of the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

