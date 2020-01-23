Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW--Soccer-Sarri return will remind Napoli fans of what they are missing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:12 IST
PREVIEW--Soccer-Sarri return will remind Napoli fans of what they are missing

Napoli fans will be given a reminder of what they are missing on Sunday when their former coach Maurizio Sarri returns to the San Paolo stadium for the first time since his sacking in 2018, which he said broke his heart. Sarri will lead his Juventus team in what, over the past few seasons, has invariably been a top-of-the-table clash, fuelled by north-south rivalry.

But while Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, are leading Serie A as usual, Napoli are having one of their worst seasons since returning to the top flight in 2007 following bankruptcy three years earlier. Runners-up three times in the past four seasons, they have slumped to eleventh in the table and have lost four of their five Serie A matches since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti -- who himself had taken Sarri's place -- in December.

Juventus have opened up a four-point lead over Inter Milan, who host Cagliari in Sunday's midday match at San Siro on a weekend which also features the Derby della Capitale between AS Roma and third-placed Lazio -- themselves aiming for a remarkable 12th successive league win. The Turin side are finally beginning to play their own version of "Sarriball" -- the high-tempo passing game which the 61-year-old coach implanted during his three seasons at Napoli when he turned them into Serie A's most eye-catching team.

Under Sarri, Napoli finished as Serie A's topscorers with 94 goals in the 2016-17 season and, in the following season, managed a club record 91 points, though they still could not catch relentless Juventus. Then, as Sarri fretted over whether his team might be broken up and refused to commit himself to staying longer, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis lost patience, sacked him and appointed Ancelotti in his place.

Sarri, who eventually took charge at Chelsea for one season, found out about his Napoli sacking while watching the news on television and said it had left him heart-broken. Meanwhile, Ancelotti tweaked the side, introduced more rotation and led them to another second place last season but the spark had already gone. This season has seen them implode.

"From a certain point of view, it's about the three points as always," said Sarri after Juventus steamrollered AS Roma 3-1 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday. "From an emotional point of view, it's obviously a special match for me because I have a strong rapport with the city of Napoli." "It was not a normal experience," he added of his time at the club. "It was something that really touched me deep down. It was, on a human level, an extraordinary bond." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

A Turkish prosecutor called for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customers pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday. The incident -- which happened in 2017 in the central city of Eskisehir --...

Iran clubs back down on neutral venue for Asia ties

Tehran, Jan 23 AFP Iranian clubs Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro agreed Thursday to play the home legs of their Asian Champions League preliminary round ties at neutral venues, backing down on a boycott threat. Tehran giants Esteghlal will now p...

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in Nallasopara

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in Nallasopara arms haul, Sunburn festival attack conspiracy cases....

Why US troop cuts in Africa would cause alarm

Johannesburg, Jan 23 AP Even as destroyed US military aircraft smoldered from an al-Shabab attack that killed three Americans this month in Kenya, the al-Qaida-linked group issued a taunting message to African troops The US will abandon you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020