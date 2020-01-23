Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching Anti-Corruption code

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:47 IST
ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching Anti-Corruption code

Oman cricketer Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the ICC with immediate effect following four breaches of the it's Anti-Corruption Code during the 2019 ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers held in the United Arab Emirates. Al Balushi has been charged with the following four breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 – being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019. Breach of Article 2.1.4 – Attempting to solicit, induce, entice, persuade, encourage or intentionally facilitate a Participant to breach Article 2.1.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 – failing to report the approaches or invitations that you received from three different individuals to be a party to an agreement or effort to fix matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019. Breach of Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying an investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including by concealing or tampering with information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Al Balushi has 14 days to respond to the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Thursday heaped praise on young batsman Sarfaraz Khan for notching up an unbeaten triple hundred in their drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz, who returned to Mumbai after playing...

TN crucial biz geography for Axis Bank: Official

Private sector Axis Bank has plans to open three more branches in Tamil Nadu by March this year as it considered the state a crucial business geography, a top official said on Thursday. As of December last year, the bank has 345 branches a...

Set up new tribunal to check water availability in Punjab: All-party meeting

An all-party meeting here on Thursday called for a new tribunal to assess river water availability in Punjab, in an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal project. A resolution said Punjab does not have surplus water and is faci...

One Piece Chapter 969 on Roger, Oden’s execution? Pirates ogling on Roger’s treasure

One Piece Chapter 968 dropped a few days back. What about Chapter 969 Stay tuned with us to know more in details.One Piece Chapter 969 is coming close to its release and the manga aficionados are quite excited to know what to happen next. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020