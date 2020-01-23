Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakmal turns screw as Zimbabwe battle to save Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:58 IST
Lakmal turns screw as Zimbabwe battle to save Test
Suranga Lakmal Image Credit: ANI

Suranga Lakmal struck four times for Sri Lanka as Zimbabwe struggled to save the first Test in Harare on Thursday. Zimbabwe added just 32 runs in 29 overs in the afternoon session and by tea on the final day had crawled to 152 for six in their second innings, still needing five more runs to make Sri Lanka bat again.

Lakmal picked up all three wickets in the morning session as Zimbabwe suffered a mini-collapse and then broke a stubborn fourth-wicket partnership of 79 when he removed Brendan Taylor, caught at mid-on for 38, in the second over after lunch. Zimbabwe had come out after lunch in a relatively secure position trailing by just 37 with seven wickets in hand and the fourth wicket pair of Sean Williams and Taylor well set.

Both, however, were dismissed in the first eight balls after lunch with Kasun Rajitha prompting Williams to feather a catch to Niroshan Dickwella behind the stumps. The keeper then produced a smart stumping to remove Sikander Raza off some probing left-arm spin from Lasith Embuldeniya.

The 32-year-old Lakmal had rocked the home side with three wickets in his first three overs of the day as Zimbabwe, needing 157 to make Sri Lanka bat again, crumbled to 41 for three. In his first over, the second of the day, with Zimbabwe resuming on 30 without loss, Lakmal found some extra bounce to find the edge of Prince Masvaure's bat which carried through to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

In his next two overs he had the other opener Brian Mudzinganyama, who had been drafted in for the concussed Kevin Kasuza, leg before and Craig Ervine, who made 85 in the first innings, caught at short leg. Three wickets had fallen for eight runs and Zimbabwe were sinking before Williams and Taylor temporarily steadied the ship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sealed with a kiss, Nadal eases into third round in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal passed up a good few chances for an earlier finish to his night before muscling his way into the third round of the Australian Open with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis on Thursday. The match la...

U.S.'s Mnuchin: CEOs should still do work with Saudi Arabia despite report

American business executives should still do business with Saudi Arabia, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday after a report on the kingdoms possible involvement in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in China Chengdu with Delh...

Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against a vile tide of anti-Semitism sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as the main perpetrator.We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020