INTERVIEW-NBA-Curry brothers' careers started over the kitchen sink

  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:06 IST
With their father playing in the NBA, the young Stephen and Seth Curry had an all-access pass to watch games and practice -- but only if the trash was out, the dog was walked and all the washing up was done.

"I taught my boys the fundamentals of the game and fundamentals of the shot," Dell Curry, who retired in 2002 and left the Charlotte Hornets as the franchise's all-time leader in points scored and three-pointers made, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. Curry, who will attend the Hornets' regular-season game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on Friday, said Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen, a two-time MVP, and Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Seth were far from just privileged kids.

"They had to have their own work ethic and dedication, of course being around the game, watching myself and some of the best players in the world, my team mates, really helped to show them how the pros go about doing it," he explained. "But they had to have their own self discipline and dedication."

Self-discipline was taught early at the Currys' house. "As educators there were chores to do at home so there's stuff to do to earn the right to go to the games, we thought that kept them hungry," said Curry.

"They understood that it was a privilege to be able to go to watch NBA players play and practise." 'TRASH DUTY'

School work was essential, as were the chores at home. "We have three kids. One had dog duty for the week, one had dishes, after we ate meals. And the other one had trash duty for the weekend, the three kids just rotated," he explained.

"When one of them did not do their chore, me and the wife didn't say anything. Just when it came time for them to go to the game or a sporting event or anything, we just said 'no, you didn't do this', so it was part of the discipline to do the chores but also the organisation for them to remember what their responsibilities were." Eventually Seth and Stephen, widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, reaped the rewards of observing the game up close -- although never on school nights.

"They worked very, very tirelessly at getting to this point. Couldn't be prouder... it's so hard to get there and stay there. So, very happy for where they're at," said Curry, who runs the Dell Curry Foundation, a youth-oriented program in Charlotte, North Carolina. His sons are also very much involved in charities - another source of pride for the 55-year-old.

"I think, as an NBA player we're looked upon as role models, regardless of whether you want to be or not," he said. "I think the parents of the house are the biggest role models. But as the main players, all the kids are watching how we go about our lives and I think giving back to community is a big part of that. I've always been a proponent of giving back and supporting your community, and I'm so proud of my sons for seeing that and continuing that tradition."

