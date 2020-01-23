PK Banerjee to be discharged tomorrow

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, will be discharged on Friday, family sources said. "All reports have come. His electrolyte imbalance has improved and for urinary infection he is under antibiotics which can be continued at home. The hospital has given clearance for a discharge on Friday," family sources told PTI.

The 83-year-old former India captain is also suffering from Parkinson's disease dementia, said the hospital. He was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr L N Tripathy, Senior Vice Chairman, Director Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, Senior Neurologist and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Director, Internal Medicine & Critical Care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.