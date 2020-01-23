Left Menu
Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:08 IST
Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown
File photo

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, two days after the free-agent wide receiver and his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver. Police spokesman Christian Latta said in news release Wednesday that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports there is no bond yet set for Brown.

The driver alleges he was the victim of a battery by Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, and Brown himself. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, and he was arraigned at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday. Holt was released after posting a $20,000 bond on Wednesday. According to a report by USA Today, there was no police activity Wednesday night at Brown's home after the warrant was issued, suggesting that authorities were waiting until Thursday morning to arrest him if he did not turn himself in. Earlier Wednesday, Brown had locked himself in his house and was avoiding police attempts to contact him.

Brown, 31, tweeted on Wednesday morning, "They want my name slandered." Later Wednesday, TMZ reported more details from the incident, citing court documents. Per TMZ, the truck driver told police he was delivering Brown's belongings from California, but Brown refused to pay the $4,000 cost for the moving services. As he started to drive away, the driver said Brown threw a rock at the truck and dented it. The driver then called the police.

The driver said Brown eventually paid the $4,000 but would not pay additional money for damage to the truck, which led to an argument and a physical altercation. The driver said Brown forced his way into the truck cabin and hit him, and that Holt later took the truck keys from the driver so Brown could unload his property. TMZ reported that Brown went into his house as police arrived and have since been unresponsive.

The oft-controversial wide receiver played in just one game this season after being cut by two teams, most recently the New England Patriots. After a trade to the Oakland Raiders the last offseason, Brown was released toward the end of training camp after a continued conflict with the organization that started when his helmet was considered to no longer be in compliance with NFL safety rules.

He was released by the Patriots after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him. Brown remains on the commissioner's exempt list, which prohibits from playing while an investigation is ongoing. Last week, Brown's former agent Drew Rosenhaus announced he had "conditionally" terminated his relationship with Brown until the wide receiver sought professional help. The move came in the wake of Brown posting a live social-media feed of an encounter with Hollywood police where he used explicit language and called officers explicit names as authorities were responding to a domestic incident at Brown's home.

