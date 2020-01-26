Knicks G Barrett (ankle) out at least another week

New York Knicks rookie guard RJ Barrett, who sprained his right ankle in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 16, is expected to miss at least another week as he recovers from the injury, the team announced Saturday. Barrett has moved from walking on crutches to wearing a boot, the team said and will be re-evaluated a week from now. After that, a series of tests during practice will be required before he's pronounced fit for action.

"It hurts. I never really been hurt before," Barrett told reporters after sustaining the injury. "I don't remember the last time I missed a game. But we play so many games, it was bound to happen." Barrett, the third overall selection in the 2019 draft, is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 41 games.

