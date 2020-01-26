Left Menu
Gobert leads surging Jazz to win over Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Salt Lake City
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 06:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 06:46 IST
Gobert leads surging Jazz to win over Mavs
Image Credit: Flickr

Rudy Gobert scored 22 points, collected 17 rebounds and blocked five shots to rally the Utah Jazz for a 112-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 25 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points. Utah won its fourth straight game and is 19-2 over its last 21 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points to lead Dallas. Seth Curry added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 15 for the Mavericks, who are 1-2 in their last three after winning four straight. After trailing for nearly the entire third quarter and much of the fourth, the Jazz took a 106-104 lead with 1:02 left behind back-to-back baskets from Mitchell and Gobert.

Tim Hardaway Jr. then buried a 3-pointer to put the Mavericks back in front with 52.2 seconds left. But Utah took the lead for good when Royce O'Neale drained a 3-pointer on the other end to put the Jazz up 109-107 with 38.5 seconds remaining. Gobert blocked a potential tying layup from Delon Wright with 24.8 seconds left. Mitchell and Gobert each made free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Dallas jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter when Porzingis and Curry capped an 11-3 run with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Mavericks held onto that double-digit cushion heading into the second quarter after shooting 56 percent from the field -- including 6 of 11 from 3-point range -- in the first quarter. They also did a good job of taking care of the ball. Dallas committed zero turnovers in the quarter. The Jazz erased the deficit after scoring 12 straight points to open the second quarter. Georges Niang bookended the 12-0 run with a pair of 3-pointers. His second one gave Utah its first lead at 37-36.

Wright scored baskets on three straight possessions to put the Mavericks back ahead. Dallas eventually built up a double-digit lead again before halftime, going up 53-43 on another 3-pointer from Curry before the Jazz cut their deficit to 58-55 by halftime.

