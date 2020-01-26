Tennis-Barty celebrates Australia Day with comeback win over Riske

World number one Ash Barty celebrated Australia Day with a comeback win on Sunday, defeating Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4 to make the Australian Open quarter-final for the second year in a row. The Australian top seed cruised through the first set against Riske but began misfiring early in the second, hitting 13 unforced errors to allow the American to level the match at one set all.

The deciding set was a tighter affair as Riske fought back from a breakdown but was unable to keep up her standards on serve. Barty clinched the victory after Riske double-faulted on match point to set up a meeting with last year's finalist Petra Kvitova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

