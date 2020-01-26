Wearing India's jersey was matter of pride, says Zaheer Khan

Left Menu
After getting conferred with Padma Shri, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan felt humbled and said here on Sunday that wearing the nation's jersey was a matter of pride.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Image Credit: ANI

After getting conferred with Padma Shri, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan felt humbled and said here on Sunday that wearing the nation's jersey was a matter of pride. Khan said that he felt overwhelmed to become the recipient of one of the country's highest civilian awards, especially when there are many better inspirational people than him.

The 41-year-old wished countrymen on the occasion on 71st Republic Day. Boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Apart from Zaheen Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai were conferred with Padma Shri. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

