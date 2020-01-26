Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope Bumrah has three bad games, says Martin Guptill

Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill on Sunday said that he hopes that Jasprit Bumrah has three bad games.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 17:51 IST
Hope Bumrah has three bad games, says Martin Guptill
New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill. Image Credit: ANI

Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill on Sunday said that he hopes that Jasprit Bumrah has three bad games. "Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers. He has a great slower ball and bouncer. It is hard to get him away. Hopefully, he can have three bad games," Guptill told reporters.

"It was a different wicket to what we played on in the first match. It slowed down a bit, was suiting the spinners more. When I was there with Munro, it was coming on to the bat. We lost momentum after my dismissal, we had to rebuild from there," he added. His remarks came after the conclusion of the second T20I which India won by seven wickets and with seven balls to spare.

India and New Zealand are playing five-match T20I series. New Zealand was restricted to just 132/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets while Bumrah returned with the figure of 1-21 from his four overs.

Guptill, who scored 33 runs in the second T20I, said that 170 would have been a good score for the team, but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. "170 would have been a good score on this wicket, India bowled very well tonight. We had a lot of dot balls. Colin and my role is to be aggressive, one of us needed to stay out there till the 15th over, but that didn't happen," said Guptill.

Chasing 133, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat after playing knocks of 57 and 44 respectively. "They played very well. They created partnerships to take the game away from us. They have match-winners in their side, sometimes you come up short and it was one such day for us. It is hard to defend a score at this ground," Guptill said.

Both sides will now take on each other in the third T20I on Wednesday, January 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...

Assailants attempt to hurl petrol bomb at Thuglak editor Gurumurthy's residence in Chennai

Six bike-borne assailants on Sunday tried to hurl a petrol bomb at the residence of Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine in Mylapore. A case has been registered. Further details are awaited in the matter.This comes in the backdrop of Raji...

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020