Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:40 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roger Federer regained control after a slow start against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics to march into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win on a chilly evening at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a game that saw LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

TENNIS-AUS OPEN-GRANDSLAM Court's Grand Slam anniversary clouded by remarks on same-sex marriage

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will mark the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court's calendar Grand Slam on Monday but the ceremony is expected to be muted amid criticism of the 77-year-old's views on same-sex marriage. SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Fourth Test

South Africa and England meet at the Wanderers in the fourth and final test. 26 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FIGURE SKATING-USA/ Figure skating men's free skate headlines U.S. championships

Top men participate in men's free skate at U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, NC 26 Jan 03:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl media day

Super Bowl teams hold news conferences to kick off Super Bowl week. 27 Jan

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV) Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open final round

Coverage of final round from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Spaniard Jon Rahm will tee off with a one-stroke lead over American Ryan Palmer. 26 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TRR-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United 26 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 27 Jan 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain

Lille play PSG in French Ligue 1 26 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DUS/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayer Leverkusen plays Fortuna Dusseldorf in a Bundesliga match. 26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus

Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match. 26 Jan 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Lazio

AS Roma host Lazio in a Serie A match. 26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 27 Jan 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

Valladolid host Real Madrid in La Liga. 26 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 27 Jan 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUS OPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Round four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 27 Jan 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. state AGs, Justice Dept officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe- source

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Incs Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The probes revolve around mon...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the ...

UPDATE 4-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant, four others dead in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city of Calabasas reported.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020