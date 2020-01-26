REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET
Roger Federer regained control after a slow start against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics to march into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win on a chilly evening at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: LeBron passes Kobe, Lakers fall to 76ers Ben Simmons had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 108-91 on Saturday, in a game that saw LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
TENNIS-AUS OPEN-GRANDSLAM Court's Grand Slam anniversary clouded by remarks on same-sex marriage
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will mark the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court's calendar Grand Slam on Monday but the ceremony is expected to be muted amid criticism of the 77-year-old's views on same-sex marriage. SPORTS
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Fourth Test
South Africa and England meet at the Wanderers in the fourth and final test. 26 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
FIGURE SKATING-USA/ Figure skating men's free skate headlines U.S. championships
Top men participate in men's free skate at U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, NC 26 Jan 03:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl media day
Super Bowl teams hold news conferences to kick off Super Bowl week. 27 Jan
GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV) Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open final round
Coverage of final round from Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Spaniard Jon Rahm will tee off with a one-stroke lead over American Ryan Palmer. 26 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHT-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool
26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TRR-MUN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United 26 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 27 Jan 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain
Lille play PSG in French Ligue 1 26 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DUS/REPORT Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bayer Leverkusen plays Fortuna Dusseldorf in a Bundesliga match. 26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus
Napoli host Juventus in a Serie A match. 26 Jan 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Lazio
AS Roma host Lazio in a Serie A match. 26 Jan 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend
Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 27 Jan 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
Valladolid host Real Madrid in La Liga. 26 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 27 Jan 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TENNIS-AUS OPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open
Round four of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 27 Jan 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
