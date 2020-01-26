Left Menu
De Kock becomes second South-African to complete 200 dismissals in Tests

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman Quinton De Kock on Sunday became the second South African to complete 200 dismissals in Test cricket.

  Johannesburg
  Updated: 26-01-2020 22:23 IST
Quinton De Kock. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman Quinton De Kock on Sunday became the second South African to complete 200 dismissals in Test cricket. De Kock achieved this feat in the ongoing second innings of England in the fourth Test.

South Africa's Mark Boucher has 555 dismissals in 281 innings of 147 matches and currently holds the record for the most number of dismissal in the Test Cricket. The 27-year-old also scattered Adam Gilchrist's record of 200 dismissals. De Kock took 45 test matches to complete 200 dismissals while Gilchrist reached the same feet in 47 Tests.

Gilchrist has 416 dismissals in 191 innings of 96 matches is currently on the second spot for the most dismissal in Test cricket. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has 294 dismissals in 90 Test matches. (ANI)

