ATK, Kerala Blasters coaches suspended, fined for misconduct

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to ATK head coach Antonio Habas, goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado and Kerala Blasters FC's head coach Eelco Schattorie. The apex football body found the three guilty of serious misconduct during Indian Super League (ISL) match number 58 between ATK FC and Kerala Blasters FC on January 12 at Kolkata.

Habas and Pindado have both been handed two-game suspensions and a monetary fine of Rs 1 and 2 lakh respectively. However, since both have already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on January 27. Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh with immediate effect. (ANI)

