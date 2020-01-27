Left Menu
Australian Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova upsets Angelique Kerber in fourth round

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after registering a win over Angelique Kerber at the Margaret Court Arena

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Image: Australia Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after registering a win over Angelique Kerber at the Margaret Court Arena. Pavlyuchenkova knocked out Kerber 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight for the second straight year.

In a hard-fought match, Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open champion, won the first set in the tiebreaker 7-6. However, the Russian bounced back and took the second set 7-6.

In the third set, Pavlyuchenkova looked flawless and did not take much time to wrap up the set 6-2. Earlier today, Simona Halep booked her spot in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens. Halep won 6-4, 6-4 against the Belgian in the fourth-round at Rod Laver Arena.

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka stunned Daniil Medvedev to book a spot in the quarter-finals. While Dominic Thiem booked his berth in the last eight after registering a win over Gael Monfils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

