'Khelo India' gold medallists from Maha to get Rs 1L: Minister
Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Monday announced that gold medallists of the 'Khelo India Youth Games' held recently will be given Rs 1 lakh each. Kedar made the announcement at Press Club of Nagpur.
Kedar also said the athletes from the state who won silver and bronze medals at the Khelo India Youth Games, will be rewarded with a prize of Rs 75,000 and 50,000 respectively. In the Khelo India Youth Games, Maharashtra was adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, comprising 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze medals.
After 13 days of intense competition, Maharashtra won its second Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) trophy in a row. Kedar said medallists will be felicitated in Mumbai at a later date..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Sunil Kedar
- Nagpur
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Watching, touching cows drives away negativity, says Maharashtra Minister
Haryana surges past Maharashtra to top medal tally in Khelo India Youth Games
Congress to hold protests across Maharashtra over book controversy
Maharashtra shooter Rudraksh wins gold, hopes to emulate Bindra
Balasaheb Thorat backs speaker Patole's remark over three-party Maharashtra govt