'Khelo India' gold medallists from Maha to get Rs 1L: Minister

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Monday announced that gold medallists of the 'Khelo India Youth Games' held recently will be given Rs 1 lakh each. Kedar made the announcement at Press Club of Nagpur.

Kedar also said the athletes from the state who won silver and bronze medals at the Khelo India Youth Games, will be rewarded with a prize of Rs 75,000 and 50,000 respectively. In the Khelo India Youth Games, Maharashtra was adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, comprising 78 gold, 77 silver and 101 bronze medals.

After 13 days of intense competition, Maharashtra won its second Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) trophy in a row. Kedar said medallists will be felicitated in Mumbai at a later date..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.