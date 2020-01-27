Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Williams ton boosts Zimbabwe in second test against Sri Lanka

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:22 IST
Cricket-Williams ton boosts Zimbabwe in second test against Sri Lanka

Captain Sean Williams scored a sparkling century as Zimbabwe profited from a docile wicket to reach 352 for six at the close of play on day one of the second and final test against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Williams struck 10 fours in his score of 107 from 137 balls, his second test ton, before giving his wicket away late in the day when he was bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva attempting a slog sweep.

Regis Chakabva (31 not out) and debutant Tinotenda Mutombodzi (10 not out) will resume the home side's innings on the second morning. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Zimbabwe lost Prince Masvaure (9) and Craig Ervine (12) inside the first 20 overs, before Kevin Kasuza (38) and Brendan Taylor (62) put on 65 for the third wicket.

They departed in quick succession though, both victims of Sri Lanka seamer Suranga Lakmal (2-31) who was the pick of the tourists' bowlers on an unhelpful wicket. But Williams and Sikandar Raza (72) produced an excellent stand of 159 from 211 balls for the fifth wicket as they took the attack to the visitors.

It was broken when Raza went for a big heave off left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya and picked out a tumbling Angelo Mathews at long-on. Had Williams held out to the close it was have been a highly satisfactory day for the home side, but he too played one attacking shot too many when more circumspection was needed.

Zimbabwe made it into the final hour on the fifth day of the first test at the same venue earlier this month, but lost by 10 wickets on their return to the international arena having been briefly suspended by the International Cricket Council last year because of government interference. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

Imbibing a glass or two of your favorite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming of 4 degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit, a realistic p...

Pompeo expresses outrage over Iran's targeting of U.S. facilities in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed outrage in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the continued assaults by Irans armed groups targeting U.S. facilities in Iraq, including Sundays rocket attack ag...

Sixers aim to stay solid at home vs. skidding Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 22nd victory in 24 home games when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers improved to 21-2 at home following a resounding 108-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Satur...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right-hander Brennan Malone, a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020