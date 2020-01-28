Left Menu
Sandin's first goal helps Leafs down Predators

  • Reuters
  • Nashville
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin scored his first career goal to cap a two-point performance as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs posted a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday in the teams' first game following the All-Star break. William Nylander scored a goal in his fourth consecutive contest and also set up Sandin's tally for the Maple Leafs, who posted just their second win in seven games.

Zach Hyman collected a goal and an assist, Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also tallied, and Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves as Toronto avenged a pair of shutout loss to the Predators last season. Nashville's Pekka Rinne stymied the Maple Leafs in those encounters by making 18 saves in a 4-0 win on Jan. 7, 2019, and 22 stops in a 3-0 victory on March 19. Rinne turned aside 26 shots on Monday, and Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson each scored a goal for the Predators, who have lost eight of their past 12 games (4-7-1).

Sandin helped open the scoring as his stretch pass ignited a breakaway for Nylander, who beat Rinne for his career-high 23rd goal at 4:13 of the first period. Granlund answered 40 seconds later after his shot from the right circle sailed inside the near post for his ninth goal of the season and second in three games.

Toronto regained the lead at 7:12 of the first period after Mitchell Marner's shot from the outer hashmarks of the right circle produced a rebound for Hyman, who scored from in front. Hyman's goal was his 13th of the season and third in five games. Sandin gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead at 4:41 of the second period by converting a loose puck that squirted out into the high slot. The 19-year-old Swede's goal was his first in 10 career games.

Spezza scored from the right circle at 12:17 of the second period to give Toronto a 4-1 advantage. Arvidsson cleaned up a rebound to trim the deficit with 7:08 left in the third before Matthews sealed the win by scoring into an empty net.

