  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-01-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Demand skyrockets for Bryant memorabilia, gear after superstar's death

Rick Probstein, one of the largest sellers of sports memorabilia on online auction site eBay, was at his computer working in his New Jersey office on Sunday when sale of items featuring former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant suddenly shot higher. That was how the 50-year-old initially learned about the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday. Washington Post's suspension over Bryant tweet sparks outrage

The Washington Post came under fire Monday for its decision to suspend a reporter a day after she tweeted about the rape case against Kobe Bryant, only hours after the former basketball star and his daughter died with seven others in a helicopter crash. On Sunday afternoon, as the world was learning the news and initial details of Bryant's death, the Post's Felicia Sonmez tweeted a link to a Daily Beast story titled, "Kobe Bryant's Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser's Story, and the Half-Confession." Lakers-Clippers game postponed in wake of Bryant death

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at Staples Center has been postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA said on Monday. Bryant, who won five NBA titles in a 20-year career with the Lakers, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died on Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California. Garoppolo ready for 'whatever it takes to win'

This time, he's got the keys to the car. After earning two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady's backup in the New England Patriots' victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons following the 2014 and 2016 seasons, respectively, Jimmy Garoppolo aims to win one as a starter Sunday. 49ers notebook: Sherman reflects on Kobe's impact

Like millions of people around the world, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman couldn't believe the news coming out of Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday morning. Kobe Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history who won five championships during a 20-year career all spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash along with eight others. Nike reportedly suspends sales of Kobe gear in online store

Nike on Monday suspended the sale of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its online store, multiple outlets reported. According to ESPN, a search for Kobe Bryant on the site takes a user instead to a page with a purple and gold Nike gift card sporting the Los Angeles Lakers logo. A search of the site for "Kobe Bryant" and related terms later Monday night resulted in a page with the statement Nike issued Sunday upon learning of Bryant's death: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova

Ash Barty stormed into her maiden Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday with an emphatic 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova that avenged her defeat to the hard-hitting Czech in last year's quarter-final at Melbourne Park. Thrashed 6-1 6-4 by Kvitova last year, top seed Barty rode a wave of crowd support as she defused the twice Wimbledon champion's power game before running away with the contest on a glorious afternoon at Rod Laver Arena. Bryant looms over Super Bowl Opening Night

Kobe Bryant loomed over Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, looking down on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers from a giant screen as the NFL paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers great killed in a helicopter crash. Opening night has usually been a light-hearted and often zany start to Super Bowl week as the players from both teams dive into a media mosh pit for a prime time question-and-answer free-for-all where very little is out of bounds. Spieth drops to No. 51 in Official World Golf Rankings

Jordan Spieth finds himself in relatively unfamiliar territory this week as he fell outside the top 50 in the latest Official World Golf Rankings on Monday. Spieth, who had resided at No. 1 for a total of 26 weeks, slid six spots in the latest rankings to No. 51 after finishing in a tie for 55th place at the Farmers Insurance Open this past week. Kenin downs Jabeur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Sofia Kenin kept her game neat and tidy to see off big-hitting Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 at the Australian Open on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 21-year-old American arrived in Melbourne after a breakthrough 2019 season when she won all three of her WTA singles titles and came in to Tuesday's clash at Rod Laver Arena with a 3-1 record against Jabeur.

