Federer surpasses his Wimbledon tally, records 102 wins in Australian Open

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday won his quarter-final match to record his 102nd victory in the Australian Open. With this win, he surpassed his tally in Wimbledon (101) to make the Australian Open his most successful major tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Tennys Sandgren of USA 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals here at the Rod Laver Arena. The entire match lasted for more than three hours. The world number three has now entered his 15th semi-final of the Australian Open.

He has also become the oldest player since Australia's Ken Rosewall in 1977 to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. During his fourth-round match in the ongoing Australian Open, Federer had brought up his 100th win in the tournament Down Under. (ANI)

