Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs sign Giovani Lo Celso on permanent deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:12 IST
Spurs sign Giovani Lo Celso on permanent deal

London, Jan 28 (AFP) Tottenham have exercised their option to convert the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis into a permanent deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The Argentine midfielder joined Spurs in August on loan but has now signed a contract for a reported fee of around USD 35 million, keeping him at the club until 2025.

"We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie to a permanent transfer," Spurs said in a statement on their website. "The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has made 20 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring two goals. Tottenham also confirmed the departure of Christian Eriksen after agreement was reached with Inter Milan for the sale of the Denmark international.

"We wish Christian well for the future," the club said. Jose Mourinho's side are currently sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. (AFP)

ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After IndiGo bans stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri "advises" other airlines to impose similar restriction on him.

After IndiGo bans stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri advises other airlines to impose similar restriction on him....

Odisha CM inaugurates state's first virtual police station

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the states first virtual police station. Apart from the virtual police station, Patnaik at a function here also launched the Road Accident Case Documents Module and Medico-Legal O...

Report: Astros hiring Baker as manager

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to make Dusty Baker their new manager, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday. Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Je...

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020