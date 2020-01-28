WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day nine at the Australian Open

Roger Federer saved seven match points on his way to a dramatic 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. Third seed Federer fought off fitness concerns to win in just under 3-1/2 hours and set up a blockbuster semi-final meeting with defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending eighth Australian Open title, withstood Canadian Milos Raonic's blistering serves to win 6-4 6-3 7-6(1). "He is one of the all-time greats and the match-ups against Roger and Rafa have made me the player I am today," Djokovic said courtside.

"I hope I can get just one match point against him (Federer). Let the better player win." Top seed Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam for 36 years with a 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Czech Petra Kvitova.

French Open champion Barty will next face American Sofia Kenin, who defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to reach her first major semi-final. Highlights of the ninth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

2240 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST RAONIC

Defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised past Canadian Milos Raonic 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) to advance to his eighth semi-final at Melbourne Park. The Serb maintained his perfect record against Raonic, extending his head-to-head advantage to 10-0.

1848 FEDERER DIGS DEEP TO DEFEAT SANDGREN Six-times champion Roger Federer saved seven match points in his clash against unseeded American Tennys Sandgren, prevailing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 to reach his 46th Grand Slam semi-final.

The victory was Federer's 102nd in Melbourne. 1813 MUM'S THE WORD FOR BARTY

Australia's Ash Barty battled past Petra Kvitova with her family watching on in the stands and the world number one was asked about the role her mother Josie plays in her career. "To me she's mum. That's all she is... she wears a million hats for our family... does the exact same things for me as she does for my sisters. I love her just being mum," Barty said.

1450 BARTY ACES KVITOVA TEST Top seed Ash Barty came through a tough opening set before switching gears to beat 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova 7-6(6) 6-2 in the quarter-final to keep alive Australia's hopes of a first women's champion in 42 years.

1424 JABEUR FEELING THE LOVE FROM TUNISIA Following her straight-sets quarter-final defeat by American Sofia Kenin, Ons Jabeur reflected on the impact her Melbourne run has had back home in Tunisia.

"My phone is still going crazy right now. I actually talked to the president of Tunisia. He called me, wished me good luck. That was really nice of him," Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam, told reporters. 1249 KENIN FELLS JABEUR TO SEAL SEMI-FINAL SPOT

American Sofia Kenin fired 34 winners in a solid 6-4 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

